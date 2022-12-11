Police Class

Not Available

Is about a detective who catches criminals with all his might and a former hacker who uses his intelligence to solve everything. The two meet at the Police University as a professor and student, and they cooperate to investigate a case together. Yoo Dong Man is a Police University professor who has 20 years of experience working in various divisions as a violent crimes detective and as a member of the cyber investigation team. Kang Sun Ho, a computer criminal who eventually becomes a first year student at the Police University. Oh Kang Hee, a first year student at the Police University who has no pretense, secrets, or grudges. She has a good head on her shoulders and is righteous to her core.