Documentary series profiling the work of a high-speed police interception units. Led by specially trained officers and equipped with the fastest vehicles in the force - the Mitsubishi Evo, and Subaru Impreza (in conjunction with unmarked vehicles and air support from a £3.4m Eurocopter). The team tackles the most difficult-to-catch criminals on a daily basis as well as Essex's most unpopular nuisances: the boy racers.