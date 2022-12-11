Police Interceptors: Unleashed

Not Available

Vinnie Jones presents clips of most exciting chases and action from the popular crime series. Kitted out with the latest high-spec tech, the fastest cars on the roads, specially trained dogs and state-of-the-art helicopters, these elite cops are always ready to deal with anything from raids, brawls, chases, gangs, booze and crashes to runaway burglars, drug dealers, car thieves, domestic disputes and knife-wielding menaces. It is all in a day's work for the officers on the front line of law enforcement.