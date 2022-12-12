Not Available

Advances in forensic sciences have led to the resolution of complex cases thanks to microscopic clues. The documentary series Police Scientifique analyses crimes committed in Quebec, which were solved thanks to science and new police techniques. Experts and detectives recount how they reconstituted the circumstances of various murders, by using ballistics, toxicology, chemistry, physics, biology and even entomology. These testimonies come with those of the victim’s loved ones, along with realistic constitutions that put the scale of these tragic events in images.