Not Available

Police Women of Broward County follows the lives of four women as they juggle the needs of their families with intensely demanding--and often dangerous--jobs. Each hour-long episode is packed with adrenaline, bringing viewers along for the ride as these women risk their lives to keep the streets safe. But danger is only part of the job--off-duty, the Police Women of Broward County are mothers, sisters and wives who maintain homes and raise families. Each day is a delicate balance between their personal lives and a career that comes with real risks.