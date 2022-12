Not Available

Police Women of Maricopa County is the second of TLC's Police Women documentary television series, which follows four female members of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Maricopa County, Arizona. The series features four women: Detective Deborah Moyer, Detective Lindsey Smith, Deputy Kelly Bocardo and Deputy Amie Duong; and follows the women at their jobs as law enforcement officials and at home with their families. Police Women of Maricopa County aired 10 episodes.