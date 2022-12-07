Politistationen

Not Available

TV3 + is ready for season 2 of program success Police Station, in the autumn of 2009 came on the heels of Mid and West Zealand Police. In the spring we move to Aalborg and Northern Jutland Police, with its nearly 800 employees, covering an area of nearly 7,000 square feet, is the second largest police district. Police Work in North Jutland is diverse and includes everything from stabbings in Virgin Ane Gade, gang and drug crime and football violence in Aalborg for bicycle theft, liquor raids and burglaries in the smaller surrounding municipalities. No two days are the same for the 14 police officers from North Jutland Police as we follow their daily work in the police station on TV3 +.