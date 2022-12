Not Available

PONY.MOV directs to a series of fan-made videos of the popular animated series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic created by artist Max Gilardi, aka HotDiggedyDemon. Each video focuses on one of the characters of the MLP:FiM series, although with drastically different, grotesque personalities than in the canon episodes. Various phrases and scenes from the episodes have also gained their own popularity on the web.