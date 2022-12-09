Poor Man's Orange

Not Available

It is the early '50s and the Darcy family continues their struggle to build a better life despite the forces lined up against them in this sequel to the popular made-for-TV film Harp in the South. Father Hughie (Martyn_Sanderson); his wife, Mumma (Anne Plelan); and their younger daughter, Dolour (Kaarin_Fairfax), are broken people after Roie (Anna Hruby)the oldest daughter dies giving birth to a baby boy. Charlie(Shane Feeney-Connor), Roie's husband takes to the drink to forget his loss remembering only Roie and forgetting about his children. Dolour no longer a child fights for the strength to keep this family together in this hard bitten Irish-emigrate community of Surry Hills, but as bad times, illness, and romantic discord make their presence known, the Darcy's find that what they need most to survive is one another.