Tells the story of a fictional male character from a romance comic who jumps out of the 2-dimensional pages into real life. One day, Chun Nam Wook tears through the pages of the comic book and appear in front of the story's female lead, Han Sun Nyeo. Right out of the pages of a fictional comic book, Chun Nam Wook may be a heartthrob, but once he opens his mouth he can't help but make overly cringey, emotional comments at every turn.