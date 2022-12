Not Available

Entertainment Tonight, etalk Daily, Access Hollywood¦ viewers are bombarded with entertainment news. But what if the hosts of these shows just snapped one day and said exactly what they were thinking? A refreshingly satirical look at the inane and excessive world of pop culture, Popcultured With Elvira Kurt separates the spin from the spinners to mock our love affair with the world of entertainment. It's the same dish, but with a different bite.