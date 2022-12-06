Not Available

This cartoon NEVER had any bad guys on it. And it always kept the audience attention. The Popples Only revealed themselves to two children. Bonnie and Billy, Whose attic that they lived in.And later to there neighbors who wound up living with the baby and Punk Rocker Popples.The basic plot of every episode was that the popples followed Bonnie an Billy around somewhere against the children wishes. The Popples also mase a mess when an adult was not around. But before the adult came back they always cleaned up. Also the Popples could pull out any tool or item to help them out in case they ever got into a scrape. Here Is the Popples Theme Song: Popples Pop-pop-pop-pop-pop-Popples The Popples, they'll make you smile Popples Pop-pop-pop-pop-pop-Popples Popples livin' just for fun Laughter... and good times too when the popples pop up for you They Pop just for you.