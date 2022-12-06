Not Available

Welcome to the Popstars guide at TV Tome. If you know any of the original air dates for episodes 15-19, please contribute them! Season 1 Backed by some of the recording industry's heaviest hit makers, five unknown women are chosen from the thousands who auditioned and shepherded through the making of their debut album. The show chronicles the behind-the-scenes process. Season 2 The new incarnation of "Popstars," the show which spawned Eden's Crush, will introduce a new music group of both women and men this time. As before, the series will chronicle the fledgling band from the audition process to their finale concert. Broadcast History Season 1: Friday @ 8:30 pm Season 2: Thursday @ 8:00 pm Awards Teen Choice Awards 2001: Nominated for TV - Choice Reality Show