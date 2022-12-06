Not Available

Jay, Elisha, Tyler, and Vanessa are the hosts of this amazing television series that explains to children, about how technology in the world works and gives large amounts of information to learn from. Along the way, Charlie shows you how to build and perform different, exciting things. For the fourth and fifth seasons of Popular Mechanics for Kids, different themes are used for each episode but the content used are from previous episodes of seasons one, two, and three. Popular Mechanics for Kids were nominated for several times in the Gemini Awards [i]1998 - Best Direction in an Information Program or Series Popular Mechanics For Kids "Food Production" Jean-Louis CotÃ©, Sid Goldberg, Serge Marcil 1998 - Best Children's or Youth Program or Series Popular Mechanics For Kids Michel C. Lavoie, AndrÃ© Picard, Jonathan Finkelstein 1999 - Best Direction in an Information Program or Series Popular Mechanics for Kids Jean-Louis CotÃ©, Sid Goldberg, Ramelle Mair, Serge Marci