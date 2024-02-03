Not Available

Population 11

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jungle Entertainment

A man goes missing from a tiny outback town of only 12 residents. His son, Andy Pruden, an suburban Ohio bank teller, has journeyed across the world to visit and is alarmed when he discovers he is missing. Andy teams with another outsider Cassie on a quest to find his father, and the pair find themselves in increasing danger as they delve into the secrets of this tiny outback town, where everyone is a suspect.

Cast

Ben FeldmanAndy Pruden
Perry MooneyCassie
Katrina Milosevic
Darren Gilshenan
Chai Romruen
Stephen Curry

