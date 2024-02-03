Population 11

Not Available

A man goes missing from a tiny outback town of only 12 residents. His son, Andy Pruden, an suburban Ohio bank teller, has journeyed across the world to visit and is alarmed when he discovers he is missing. Andy teams with another outsider Cassie on a quest to find his father, and the pair find themselves in increasing danger as they delve into the secrets of this tiny outback town, where everyone is a suspect.