Por Yung Lung Mai Wahng

Not Available

Teng is a moderator and producer who is a single man. He is busy with work and spends all his time for the work. Teng has a younger brother, Toad, who studied in America and got his hi-so girlfriend pregnant accidentally. Both of them are not ready to be parents but they don’t want to get an abortion. Therefore, they came back to Thailand to ask for Teng’s help. Toad and hisgirlfriend forced Teng to help them to keep this secret, they also start living with Teng. However, when Toad’s girlfriend already gave birth to child, they left the baby with Teng and went back to America… Chidao is a nursery’s nanny, Teng always lets her look after his nephew. The relationship between Teng and Chidao is changing along with the time.