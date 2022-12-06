Not Available

Porridge

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

"Fletch", sentenced to a five year stretch at HM Prison Slade in darkest Cumbria, is determined to keep his head down, do his time and not let the b******s grind him down. But it's not so simple when you're an old lag. His native cell-mate Lenny Godber needs to learn the ropes, skives and scams; evil Prison Officer Mackay can't be allowed to run things his own way and warden Barrowclough is just too weak-willed not to have his good-nature exploited... Starring Ronnie Barker, Fulton Mackay, Richard Beckinsdale and Brian Wilde.

Cast

Ronnie BarkerNorman Stanley Fletcher
Richard BeckinsaleLennie Godber
Fulton MackayMr. Mackay
Brian WildeMr. Barrowclough
Sam KellyWarren
Tony OsobaMcLaren

