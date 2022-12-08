Not Available

To mark the 40th anniversary of Porridge, Gold is going behind the scenes of the classic sitcom in a three-part series featuring rarely seen material and iconic scenes from the show. In a TV exclusive, viewers will be taken on a tour of the pivotal places that writers Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais visited during the creation and development of the series, including the pub where they first met, the prisons they researched, and the little known filming locations they used. Viewers will also hear from former cast members including Christopher Biggins (Lukewarm), Sam Kelly (Warren), Tony Osoba (Jock McClaren) and Dudley Sutton (Rudge) as they reminisce and re-live the moments that helped make the series so enduring. The shows reveal little known secrets including how the series nearly never happened and how Richard Beckinsale was not the first choice to play Lenny Godber. From the pilot episode, through to the Christmas specials, and the spin-off follow up, Porridge: Inside Out, will tell the real story behind the series that left an indelible mark on British comedy.