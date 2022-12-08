Not Available

From the creators of the hit series Duck Dynasty, Gurney Productions takes us out of the swamp and into the hills on Discovery's all-new comedic series Porter Ridge. Tucked away in the rolling hills of Indiana, far from big city life, this isolated, tight-knit community lives by its own set of rules. The Ridge is a place where a guy can have a yard full of pet grizzly bears, use dynamite recreationally and hold family demolition derbies. The code of life on the Ridge is simple: respect the lord, love your family and watch each other's backs. The eccentric band of misfits in Porter Ridge often butt heads but ultimately join together to keep their unique "Hilljack" way of life afloat.