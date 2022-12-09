Not Available

Posh Pawnbrokers, a spin-off from the makers of Posh Pawn, follows a number of high-end, characterful pawn-brokers from across the UK. Sometimes weird and often wonderful, every item that comes through their doors has a story. But it’s not only the items that have interesting backgrounds; the owners are full of charisma too! The series will unearth everything from high-value family heirlooms, stunning jewellery and flash cars, to curious collectables, unique antiques and bizarre memorabilia from all over the world. Some of these pieces are worth life changing sums of money.