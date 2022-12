Not Available

The Sheriff of Saddlesore (voiced by William Woodson) and his hopeless posse of cowboys: Stick (voiced by Daws Butler in a hillbilly voice), Big Duke (voiced by Daws Butler impersonating John Wayne) and Blubber (voiced by Chuck McCann) jail notorious outlaws by outbungling the rascals. In every segment, the Sheriff goes after some no-good polecat which ends with the bad guys behind bars. A prototype version of the posse was featured in an episode of Hong Kong Phooey.