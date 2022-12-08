Not Available

In the vast forests of Northern California, most would never imagine encountering gunfire, booby traps and cartel activity. But here in Humboldt County, an area with some of the most conducive growing conditions in the United States, the countryside is overrun with armed Mexican drug cartels that are willing to use violence to protect their valuable marijuana crops. In order to avoid crossing the border with illegal substances, many cartels have set up marijuana grows where they can produce thousands of plants potentially worth thousands of dollars each - and it's not just cartels setting up shop. Many "average joe" growers operate from this area, and will be brought down alongside the cartels if their activities wind up on the Drug Enforcement Unit's radar. Humboldt's Pot Cops are fiercely attacking the problem by raiding the suspected locations and taking down those who cause harm to their community. This determined Drug Enforcement Unit works day and night to keep the upper hand in the drug war against the dangerous and unpredictable growers. This three-part series follow Humboldt's Pot Cops as they locate, raid, arrest and cut down illegal crops.