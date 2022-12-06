POV Sports

Not Available

We're taking a look at sports from your POINT OF VIEW. POV puts you in the action with a first person perspective of the world of sports. Check out the rising stars, the seasoned veterans, and the best of the best from both amateur and pro sports. You'll be able to get tips, techniques, and the inside scoop from celebrity athletes like Steve Nash, Vince Carter, Mats Sundin, Tony Hawk, Carlos Delgado, Lisa Leslie...and plenty more. This season we've got new segments like 'Science of Sports', where you learn the scientific principles of the sports you play to improve your game. There's also the 'Jersey Hall of Fame' where we feature a team from any province or territory who sends in a jersey.