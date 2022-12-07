Power Games: The Packer-Murdoch Story

Not Available

Power Games is about the making of Modern Australia through the eyes of competing media moguls. In the early 1960, ‘boy publisher’ Rupert Murdoch receives an invitation from Australia’s most prominent media family, the Packers, for tennis and cocktails. By the end of the day, Sir Frank Packer, joined by sons Kerry and Clyde, make sport of Murdoch and attempt to run the ‘boy publisher’ out of town. Little does anyone know the young man will one day be the most powerful media player in the world and he’s not about to go home.