A Classic Australian Drama, 'Power Without Glory' is a serialised adaptation of the controversial novel by Frank Hardy. A journey spanning five decades, this masterful series documents John West's life from his impoverished youth during the depression of the 1890s to his death as a self-made millionaire. For the battlers of the Melbourne slums there were only two ways to challenge the bosses - through organised labour and the growing trade union movement, or to challenge the establishment through the acquisition of wealth and power; bought at any cost. John West chose the latter. The show was broadcast on ABC in Australia.