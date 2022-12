Not Available

A live-action reboot of the 1998 cartoon The Powerpuff Girls (1998), set a couple decades into the girls' future. The titular trio, formed by Blossom, Buttercup and Baubbles, are now disillusioned women in their twenties who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Now, they are faced with the choice of reuniting and going back to crime-fighting together, as the world needs them now more than ever.