Poyraz Karayel

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Limon

A defamed ex-cop, is fighting against smuggling, he finds himself in the middle of a trap. He is suspended unjustly because of a crime that he has not committed while he is struggling to get back his son, then finds himself on undercover duty within the biggest mafia in Istanbul "bahri umman", then poyraz finds out that his actual father is Adil topal and that Adil Topal is Bahri Umman's enemy from 30 years ago. then leads to Poyraz and the crew to get revenge from Adil Topal.

Cast

Ece ÖzdikiciSongül
Cem CücenoğluTaş Kafa
Celil NalçakanZülfikar
Ilker KaleliPoyraz Karayel
Burçin TerzioğluAysegul Cilingir
Azra AkınCigdem Soner

