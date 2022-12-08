Pozoriste u kuci

Not Available

Rodja was born in village but came to Belgrade, finished a law school, and got employment in a state-owned company. His wife, Olga, belongs to old Belgrade family and works as an architect. Rodja's mother-in-law still cannot forget pre-second World Wat parties and socials and maintain very close friendship with Vasa S. Tajcic, a gentleman in suit and with mustache. The have 15-years old son Borko, a house helper Tina. Their regular guests are "Mother Vuka", Rodja's mother from village, police officer Klativoda, maintenance guy Mungos and others. In Socialist Yugoslavia there were a number of movies with the same or similar topics: clash between village and city, between week civil tradition and peasants who wanted to become citizens. Among the most successful is this sitcom, which has has a lot of reruns and is very well known and cherished.