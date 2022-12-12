Prachamontra

Not Available

Pachara", the pink diamond, is the most valuable mystical diamond in the world. and is desired by everyone until the killing, snatching, but if not the owner everyone who possesses There are possibilities... 1997 In a rainforest on the border of Thailand, Dr. Amorn took Praphot to find "Pink Diamond", a precious diamond filled with mysteries, with Wapho as a hunter. After the journey was full of difficulties. encountered various dangers until he found an old stone viharn In the stone sanctuary there is a large cat statue. The statue is strange in that the body is a cat but has a human female face. and one of the cat's eyes There is a pink diamond called "Pachara" embedded in it. when you get diamonds Instead of giving the diamonds to the government to keep at the museum a national treasure as promised with Amon backlash Have the minions kill Amon and Wapo.