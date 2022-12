Not Available

Somewhere, sometime, a big time prank is about to be pulled all in the name of good fun. In this new action series, you get to create, build and execute the prank of a lifetime on your chosen target – a friend, sibling, or even their class. Host Scotty Tweedie and two prank-loving Ninjas take the prankster to a team of experts to help them build their prank. While the stunt is being created, the Ninjas sneak away to fool an unsuspecting public with some cheeky pranks.