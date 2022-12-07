Not Available

A 30-minute program that showcases the best pranks ever caught on camera and posted online. Known for their seven part Prank War, which has received over 5 million views online, hosts, College Humor.com's Streeter Seidell & Amir Blumenfeld, provide commentary during each episode. The internet celebrities bring their humor to television as viewers watch homemade pranks that are engineered, executed and filmed by kids and normal everyday people, with no help from producers, professional editors or cameramen. When it comes to silly humor, MTV curates the best online pranks and couples it with the best comedic commentary.