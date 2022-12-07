Not Available

It is the year of 2014, Shibuya is independent from Japan, and it becomes an independent nation. It is a town of chaos where only young people are living. The life necessity, such as electricity, water, and food are transported by the pipelines out from the Shibuya. The pipelines are running like cobweb in the sky, the young people in Shibuya looked like bugs trapped in the cobweb.In this city, there are people called Prayers. They earn money by the battle of music. They turn music into electric signals and inject them into brains, and destroy opponents' mind and bodies each others.