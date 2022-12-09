Not Available

With the religious leadership world primarily dominated by men, the show produced by CORE Media Group follows four powerful female leaders who believe God has given them the ability to heal the sick, see the future and rid people of their addictions. Known as “Prophetesses,” these women speak as the interpreter through whom the will of God is expressed. In order for their legacy to continue, they must enlist a “protégé” and teach them how to carry on their gift. These Queens of the Church each have different styles and their own special way of delivering God’s message, but all are united in their love of the Lord.