Preachers' Daughters

Not Available

This provocative series follows the families of three church pastors to offer a first ever behind-the-altar look at what happens at home after the sermon ends. It’s a revealing, hard-hitting and often humorous look at how the daughters try to balance typical teenage temptations with their parents’ strict, faith-based expectations. Lifetime® gives you an unvarnished peek into each family’s dynamics as they grapple with universal issues all households with teenage girls face – personal freedom, relationships and trust– while trying to adhere to their often-rigid religious traditions. What happens will surprise viewers and change these families forever.