The series Preamar follows the story of João Ricardo Velasco, a wealthy and highly successful businessman who makes the wrong bet in the financial market and loses everything he has. In search of new ways to make money, he will discover the profitable informal market that operates on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro – all this without revealing his real situation to his family. In its 13 episodes, the series mixes drama and comedy to provide a vision of the beaches of Rio never seen before. Preamar is the name given to the highest tide in Portuguese.