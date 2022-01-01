Not Available

Precious Babes is a Singaporean Chinese family drama produced by MatrixVision, revolving around the lives of three women who are childhood friends. It made its debut on Singapore's free-to-air channel, MediaCorp Channel 8 on 9 June 2010 and ended on 6 July 2010. Consisting 20 episodes, the drama was screened on every weekday night at 9.00 pm. This drama made its rerun from 30 June 2011 and ended on 27 July 2011. This drama is also imported on one of Malaysia's free-to-air channel, NTV7, weekdays at 6.00pm, made its debut on 6 June 2011 and ended on 1 July 2011.