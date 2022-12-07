Not Available

Predators uncovers the crucial split-second decisions between predator and prey — the moments where life hangs in the balance. Through action replays, computer animation and on-board cameras, the hunter and the hunted are analysed from any angle. It reveals the strength, determination and tactics of the hunter and the skilful strategies of the hunted. It’s not blood, guts and predictable results. It’s the behind-the-scenes drama of a battle of wits that will determine success or failure: how to get a meal, or escape becoming one.