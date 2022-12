Not Available

Sorry, "Jurassic Park," but T. rexes and Velociraptors weren't the only meat-eating monsters on the prehistoric horizon. Three Discovery Channel programs bring you up close to some of the fastest, fiercest, and hungriest denizens of the ancient land, seas, and skies. Included are "What Killed the Mega-Beasts?," "Rise of the Feathered Dragon," and the "Prehistoric Assassins" episode "Blood in the Water