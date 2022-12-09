Predators Up Close

Not Available

Former US Navy SEAL Joel Lambert sets out to get up close with four of the world’s top predators – polar bears, lions, great white sharks, and spotted hyenas – and observe what makes them nature’s ultimate hunters. With the help of a unique field pod - a specially designed hemispherical dome - Joel observes and tracks each predator, carries out tests and experiments, and uses his own military training to gain insight into how they track, hunt and kill. In the Arctic, an expedition into a world of 24-hour daylight leads to spectacular polar bear encounters with the pod on thin ice, while in Zambia, tracking lions into long grass proves more dangerous than expected. In South Africa’s False Bay, Joel comes face to face with great white sharks for the first time, and gains valuable scientific insights into their physiology and behavior. Finally, specially designed intelligence tests are used to establish if hyenas really are among the world’s smartest predators.