Predikanten

The writer Erica Falck and police Patrik Hedstrom struggling with mysterious murders in Fjällbacka, a village community where everyone knows everything about each other and appearances are important. A young boy finds a dead woman in Fjällbacka. When police pick up the corpse, they find skeletons of two women who disappeared in the 70s. The policeman Patrik Hedstrom and his colleagues must follow the wires back a long way to find a killer, or more? Ice Princess and The Preacher's first two books in Camilla Leak's hit series about Erica Falck and Patrik Hedstrom.