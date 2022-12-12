Pregnancy Love Tricks

Not Available

What will happen!! When a bad single girl has to be a surrogate mother for her girlfriend. But still not as peak as the incident of alternating sperm until she had to carry a pregnancy for her ex?? A new drama on Channel One 31 Aum Rak Game Luk Romantic comedy drama That comes with a gathering of skilled actors, such as Pong Nawat, Kob Suwanan, Donas Manatnan and Dom Haetrakul, who will tag the team together to create happiness. to the fans Aum love the fake game It's the story of Kiao, a single woman who is greedy, greedy, with the first time of Kob Suwanan in the role of a sassy, ​​stingy, itchy, sassy, ​​sassy, ​​sassy, ​​sassy, ​​sassy lady who is pushed by a high-so-so, Phan Saeng Dom Hatrakul, a close friend who dreams of having a child. begging to be a surrogate mother with a very tumultuous story of surrogacy that pushes the embryo until a chaotic mess ensues.