Prehistoric takes you back in time to see what stood, lived, fought and died in your backyard hundreds, thousands, even millions of years ago. Premiering with the lost worlds of New York City, the focus of this series will be the amazing extinct creatures that once called our cities home. While many of us know that ferocious dinosaurs and large mammals once roamed America, very few realize that these creatures stalked the exact sites where we've built our major cities and most famous landmarks. We are literally walking in the footsteps of these extinct animals every day, without even realizing it. This series stands apart from other prehistoric-themed shows because ancient creatures are not just roaming a generic, unidentifiable prehistoric landscape. We always come back to the modern city as a reference point, adding a level of relevance and excitement. Each city has its own unique cast of bizarre extinct creatures, and people will be awed to see how much prehistoric action took place right in their own backyards!