Back in prehistory the world was populated by some of the most amazing creatures that have ever existed. Today, 99% of those animals are extinct. But what if we could bring back some of the animals we have lost? What if extinction didn’t have to be forever? This is an epic journey, following wildlife adventurer Nigel Marven as he overcomes the perils of the past to rescue these lost creatures and bring them back to the sanctuary of the present so they can flourish again. Using his knowledge of today’s animal kingdom and the latest palaeontologists’ research, Nigel uses Prehistoric Park’s time portal to take him back into prehistory: the Ice Age to find a mammoth, 65 million years ago to rescue a tyrannosaurus rex and 300 million years ago to capture some giant insects. Once in their world Nigel sets out to discover what they eat, how they live and, ultimately, why they became extinct. Assisted by his crack team: Park vet Susanne and head keeper Bob, Nigel finds that rescuing and looking after prehistoric creatures isn’t as easy as he first thought!