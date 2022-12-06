Not Available

Premium Blend is a stand-up comedy show on Comedy Central. Each episode features stand-up routines by four different guest comedians. Premium Blend premiered in 1997 and features a different host each year. The show's eighth season featured host Jamie Kennedy and aired Fridays at 10:30pm. For more info on Comedy Central's hit series plus video clips visit the show's official site at ComedyCentral.com. Thanks to Amy Schavrien of Comedy Central for her assistance in completing the guide!