‘Preposterous Pets’ is an exciting look into the fascinating lives of individuals who have developed special relationships with exotic pets, ranging from giant crocodiles, domesticated buffalo, deadly scorpions and wild capybaras. Travel the globe to countries, such as Germany, Costa Rica, South Africa and India to meet the world’s most amazing pets and their owners in order to discover what led these people and their families to develop an unbreakable bond with some of the scariest, wildest and fiercest animals on the planet.