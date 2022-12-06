Presidio Med

Not Available

From the creators of NBC's hit series "ER" comes a different medical drama. This San Francisco set series will explore the hospital in and will venture into the lives of physicians. Even though the doctors may not always be in agreement, these doctors put patients first and eventually sort out issues with their co-workers. <br>The Show will be back at 10pm eastern 1/15/03. The show will air in 2 time slots 1/15/03 and 1/22/03 also the 1/17/03 and 1/24/03 for 2 weeks. CBS will then decide on the time slot.</br> Episode airdates are STC (Subject To Change)