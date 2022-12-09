Not Available

It's the eternal kitchen dilemma – you’re low on time and ingredients but you need to get dinner on the table. What do you make? This task, impossible for some, is the ultimate challenge for others. On Pressure Cooker, exceptional home cooks from across the country compete against each other with the help of celebrity chefs to create culinary masterpieces worthy of the world's fiercest food critic, Giles Coren. The ingredients used in competition arrive on specially designed, quick-moving conveyor belts that force home cooks to make split-second decisions about what to use before it’s gone. In each episode of this high-stakes competition, presided over by host Anne-Marie Withenshaw, home cooks battle the belt and each other to have their creation named best dish, and to win a chance at being named Canada's Best Home Cook in the season finale showdown. The Pressure is ON. Note: This is not the FYI Network show. This was produced by Jamie Oliver's production company for W Network in Canada.