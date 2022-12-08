Pressure Cooker (2014)

Not Available

“Pressure Cooker” is an all new FYI food competition show. In each episode, viewers will see three new teams compete in a different city in the USA for a cash prize. One member of each team is a chef, while the other member has little to no culinary expertise. The teams will have a limited amount of time to prepare dishes, and with just a small budget, a map and a smart phone (with no internet), they must source the best produce from local suppliers and create a world class meal for the panel of judges. Hosted by comedian and food writer, Max Silvestri.