Presumed Accidents

Kiu Man Kit is a knowledgeable gentleman living an affluent lifestyle who runs an online antique business. He has been living alone ever since the passing of his wife, Chong Wing Yi. The only person who knows about his past is his butler, Cheung Hak Loi. Until one day, Kiu Man Kit comes across an insurance investigator names Yan Yin at the hospital, sending ripple effects to his quiet life. When Yan Yin tries to find out the cause of her late parents' accidental death, she discovers her life is somehow tied to his. In order to get closer to Yan Yin, Kiu Man Kit joins her insurance company to help with her investigation and gets to know her suitor, Cheuk Sing Yeung. Gradually, Kiu Man Kit and Yan Yin realize that all the accidents are somehow seen as if they have been controlled by someone. Just as they are about to get to the truth, Kiu Man Kit meets Lin Yeuk Fei who bears a resemblance to his late wife. At the same time, it turns out Cheuk Sing Yeung and Lin Yeuk Fei's upbringings are also hidden with secrets.