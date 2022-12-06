Not Available

Prétear is the story of a girl, Himeno Awayuki, who must overcome her fears to become the White Prétear and protect the life essence on Earth called Leafe, with the help of the Leafe Knights, Hayate (wind), Sasame (sound), Kei (light), Go (fire), Mannen (ice), Hajime (water), and Shin (grass), she must defeat the princess of disaster and her demon larvae. In order for Himeno to fight off the princess of disaster and the demon larva is that she must become one with one of the Leafe Knights in order for her to become Prétear. The only question is: Will Himeno be confident enough in order to destroy the princess of disaster when the time comes? Which Leafe Knight will turn his back on the other Leafe Knights and Himeno?